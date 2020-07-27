Can Qadha fasting be invalidated on purpose? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about invalidating Qadha fasting.

Question: What is the ruling on invalidating Qadha fasting on purpose?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If there is time for Qadha fasting, can invalidate Qadha fasting before noon (Dhuhr) Adhan; but invalidating it after Dhuhr Adhan is not allowed and has Kaffarah, and the Kaffarah is to feed ten poor persons, and if is unable, must fast for three days.

Source: khamenei.ir