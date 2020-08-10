New book pictures Astan Quds Razavi’s history through the ages

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: A new book titled “Astan Quds Razavi, Custodians and Deputy Custodians” gives an account of the organization’s chief custodians and deputy custodians in different periods, while reviewing the history of AQR as well.

The book, which was published by AQR’s Islamic Research Foundation, has been recognized as one of the best books in the 12th International Razavi Razavi Book of the Year Festival.

“The main goal behind authoring this book was to review main activities of all custodians and deputy custodians who played important roles in development of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine,” said Reza Naqdi, the author, in an interview appeared on the news website of AQR, the body in charge of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine.

Which topics are covered by this book?

This book is an extract of “Encyclopedia of Astan Quds Razavi” the second volume of which has been released recently. The encyclopedia includes different articles each of which is about the size of a book by itself. One chapter is about custodians and deputy custodians. Some works have been published on history of the AQR and performance of the custodians and deputy custodians. However, as there was no independent work on this matter, I decided to produce one.

Which chapters and parts does the book include?

The book is divided into six parts of “Supervisors and Custodians of Imam Ridha (AS) Holy Shrine since the Beginning up to Safavid Era”, “Custodians of AQR during Safavid Era”, “Custodians of AQR during Afsharid Dynasty”, “Custodians of AQR during Qajar Era”, “Deputy Custodians of AQR in Pahlavi Era”, and “Custodians of AQR following Victory of the Islamic Revolution”. The book ends with bibliography and list of authors.

Who were custodians and deputy custodians of AQR in different periods?

The book introduces 30 custodians and deputy custodians in Safavid era, 10 deputy custodians in Afsharid era, 42 deputy custodians in Qajar dynasty, 17 persons during Pahlavi regime, and finally two custodians of AQR in recent years namely Ayatollah Abbas Vaez Tabasi, and Hoj. Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi. Biography and activities of these people have been covered as well.

What were main duties of AQR’s custodians in different periods?

Announcing Shia Islam as the official religion of the country in Safavid era, Mashhad became important and attracted vast financial and administrative resources to manage holy shrine and its endowments. Shah Tahmasp was the first Safavid king who paid serious attention to the holy shrine. During the Afsharid period, the custodians lost power to some degree due to Afsharid kings’ interventionist policies and their attention to Mashhad as the capital of their government. Although Nader Shah highly attended to the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (AS) at the beginning of this rule and considered some endowments and donations for it, he changed the structure of endowment and this act affected the shrine very much. Qajar era saw custodians of the AQR mostly from government officials and princes. These people were custodians of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine and governors of Khorasan at the same time. The main jobs of the custodians were to manage endowments and affairs as well as supplying internal discipline of the shrine. In Pahlavi era, a new chapter was opened in the history of AQR in a way that organization’s administrative structure was changed concurrent with the wave of modernism encouraged by the government all over the country.

What were the results of this modernism in administrative and organizational structure of AQR?

The first budget of the organization was arranged in a new way with the visit of Reza Shah Pahlavi to Mashhad in 1305/ 1926. Also, The Pahlavi king ordered establishment of a commission with participation of Teimurtash, his minster of court, to prepare a new system for AQR. This new system was written by Amir A’lam and Mahmoud Farrokh. The job title was also changed to deputy custodian with the order of Reza Shah.