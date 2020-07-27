Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 13:57 |ID: 156938 | Print

Offensive drawings on a Muslim Mosque in the south of France/government reaction+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Some offensive signs in red, like a broken cross, have been painted on the walls of the Ajan Mosque in southwestern France.

“We strongly condemn these unacceptable acts committed in the Ajan Mosque,” French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on social media. He pointed out: “These heinous acts contradict the values ​​of the commonwealth and we declare our solidarity with the Muslims of Ajan.” On the other hand, Abdallah Zakri, the Head of France’s National Observatory Against Islamophobia, said: “These heinous acts took place just five days before Eid Al-Adha, and this is considered an insult to the Muslims of the city of Ajan.”

He expressed hope that the perpetrators would be arrested and punished. French authorities have launched an investigation into the move. The Ajan City Police Department, which is in charge of the investigation, has received the mosque’s surveillance cameras to investigate the matter.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

