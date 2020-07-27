Israelis set fire to a Mosque near Ramallah+video

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported on Monday that a Mosque was set on fire by Israeli settlers in Ramallah.

Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in the city of Al-Bireh near Ramallah and wrote racist slogans on it. After the Israeli attack, flames erupted in parts of the Mosque and the local residents succeeded to extinguish it, then firefighters entered the scene and completely contained the fire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments described the incident as a “racist crime” and added that the Israeli cabinet is fully responsible for such an act. Previously, Similar incidents had been taken place by an extremist and right-wing Israeli group called the “price tag” that for years, it has been violating the interests of the Palestinians through retaliatory measures.





This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English