Pakistan Railways announces to run four special trains for Eid ul Adha

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan Railways on Sunday announced it will operate four special trains on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Eid-ul-Adha 2020 will be celebrated on August 1, central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman had announced on Tuesday, after the body had met in Karachi to sight the Zilhajj moon and determine the dates for the religious festival, Geo TV told.