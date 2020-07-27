Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 15:27 |ID: 156973 | Print

Record number of Black women run for US congress in 2020

SHAFAQNA- A record number of  Black women are running for US Congress in 2020.

 Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local public high school; the first was her older sister. If elected in November, she will be the first Black lawmaker in Congress from Arkansas, ever.

On the campaign trail in June, Elliott attended a demonstration against racism in White County, which is more than 90% white, and spoke to attendees in the shadow of a Confederate monument, Reuters reported.

