https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/women.jpg 499 750 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-27 15:27:332020-07-27 15:27:33Record number of Black women run for US congress in 2020
Record number of Black women run for US congress in 2020
SHAFAQNA- A record number of Black women are running for US Congress in 2020.
Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local public high school; the first was her older sister. If elected in November, she will be the first Black lawmaker in Congress from Arkansas, ever.
On the campaign trail in June, Elliott attended a demonstration against racism in White County, which is more than 90% white, and spoke to attendees in the shadow of a Confederate monument, Reuters reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!