Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 15:44 |ID: 156978 | Print

Coronavirus: UK economy will not recover until 2024

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The UK economy is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels until late 2024 , according to the EY Item Club.

Figures released by the EY Item Club suggest both the pandemic’s impact so far and in the future will be significantly worse than feared only a month ago.

The forecasting group suggests the Coronavirus pandemic wiped 20% off GDP in the second quarter of this year, a downgrade on the 15% contraction expected last month,  according to yahoo.

You might also like
7th London-Iranian Festival (28 Oct - 2 Nov)
Belgium reopens some Mosques
President Assad: US and UK existence in Syria is invasion
Iraqi Culture Vulture
Iranian cancer patients hit by US sanctions : France 24
Mosques in Egypt will reopen next week
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *