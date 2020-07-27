Coronavirus: UK economy will not recover until 2024

SHAFAQNA-The UK economy is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels until late 2024 , according to the EY Item Club.

Figures released by the EY Item Club suggest both the pandemic’s impact so far and in the future will be significantly worse than feared only a month ago.

The forecasting group suggests the Coronavirus pandemic wiped 20% off GDP in the second quarter of this year, a downgrade on the 15% contraction expected last month, according to yahoo.