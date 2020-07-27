Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 16:03 |ID: 156983 | Print

Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire across Israel-Lebanon border

SHAFAQNA- Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the Lebanon-Israel border.

Israel’s N12 TV News said the military had foiled an attack by Hezbollah. There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to Reuters.

