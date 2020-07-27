https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/hez.jpg 119 212 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-27 16:03:522020-07-27 16:03:52Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire across Israel-Lebanon border
Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire across Israel-Lebanon border
SHAFAQNA- Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the Lebanon-Israel border.
Israel’s N12 TV News said the military had foiled an attack by Hezbollah. There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to Reuters.
