Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 16:29 |ID: 156987 | Print

Oman: Eid Al Adha holiday extended till August 6

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Oman has extended Eid Al Adha holidays this year Until August 6 for both public and private sectors.

Earlier, the government ordered a five-day Eid Al Adha holidays from Thursday, July 30 to August 3. Now, the holidays has been revised and extended to August 6. Work will now resume on August 9, The Arabian Stories.

You might also like
Israel is trying to isolate the Palestinians by gaining favour with opposed to its policies
Omani Minister highlights growing relations with Iran
Oman, Iran cooperating on navigation in Hormuz: Oman minister
Eid Al-Adha Unites Malawi Faiths
Rouhani: Iran has no problem resuming relations with Saudi Arabia
9th Islamic Conference of Culture Ministers to Kick Off in Oman
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *