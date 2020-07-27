https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/EID.jpg 184 274 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-27 16:29:122020-07-27 16:33:15Oman: Eid Al Adha holiday extended till August 6
Oman: Eid Al Adha holiday extended till August 6
SHAFAQNA- Oman has extended Eid Al Adha holidays this year Until August 6 for both public and private sectors.
Earlier, the government ordered a five-day Eid Al Adha holidays from Thursday, July 30 to August 3. Now, the holidays has been revised and extended to August 6. Work will now resume on August 9, The Arabian Stories.
