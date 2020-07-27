Bahraini Quran memorizers honored

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Some 132 Quran memorizers and teachers in Bahrain were honored in an online program .

According to alayam.com, the online ceremony was organized by the Islamic Society of Bahrain for female Quran students and teachers of the country.

About 200 Quran teachers, students and their parents participated in the program on WhatsApp.

Nabileh Hilal, director of the Quran Tarteel Recitation Office of the society’s Women Section, said that the program is one of the annual activities of the society held in the middle of the year for the students who succeed in memorizing parts of the Quran.

She added that only 54 students of the society were honored last year and the increasing number of the Quran students in the society shows the attention it pays to memorization of Quran even during the coronavirus pandemic.