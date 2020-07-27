Virtual programs to celebrate Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- A series of programs leading up to Eid Al Adha will be held online by CTC .

The programs will include power point presentation by children, interactive talk by Br. Mohammed Ali Muraj , daily craft videos building a Hajj model and a kahoot Quiz.

The online programs will be held in 6 sessions on Sunday 26th to Friday 31th July 2020. The program starts at 6:45 pm daily (6:15pm on Friday).