https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Screenshot_20200728-001111_WhatsApp.jpg 515 1082 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian 2020-07-27 21:51:00 2020-07-27 21:51:12 Video: Alavi (A.S) Holy Shrine in mourning for Imam Baqir (A.S)