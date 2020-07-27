Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 21:51 |ID: 157021 | Print

Video: Alavi (A.S) Holy Shrine in mourning for Imam Baqir (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine in mourning for Imam Baqir (A.S) martyrdom anniversary.

 

