Photos: Beautiful photos of rain in the outer courtyards of Masjid Al-Nabawy

SHAFAQNA- Medinah witnessed raining on Saturday, July 25.

The “Prophetic Sunnah” channel of Medinah directly broadcasted rain from the outer courtyards of Masjid Al-Nabawy.

The Saudi Meteorological Agency had announced the rain in Medinah. The Persian Gulf region witnessed rain and wind blow.

Followings you can find photos of raining in the courtyards of Masjid Al-Nabawy:



This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English