https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/IMG16124240-scaled.jpg 1353 2560 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-27 22:06:262020-07-27 22:06:26Video: Importance of religious knowledge from the perspective of Imam Baqir (A.S)
Video: Importance of religious knowledge from the perspective of Imam Baqir (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- Special program by Islamic Center of England on the occasion of Imam Baqir (A.S) martyrdom anniversary.
Topic: Importance of religious knowledge from the perspective of Imam Baqir (A.S).
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!