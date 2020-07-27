Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 22:06 |ID: 157025 | Print

Video: Importance of religious knowledge from the perspective of Imam Baqir (A.S)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Special program by Islamic Center of England on the occasion of Imam Baqir (A.S) martyrdom anniversary.

Topic: Importance of religious knowledge from the perspective of Imam Baqir (A.S).

You might also like
Video: ICEL programs on day 19 of Ramadan 2020
AIM holds online discussion on ‘Ramadan Message’ every Monday
Video: ICEL programs on day 9 of Ramadan 2020
Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatimah (S.A) Celebrated at Islamic Center of England + Photos
Video: Is Islam compatible with Feminism?
Commemoration of the martyrdom of Sheikh Nimr - Islamic Center of England
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *