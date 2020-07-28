In the pandemic, millions of Americans could lose their homes

SHAFAQNA- The COVID-19-induced economic crisis is in danger of becoming a housing crisis in the US. By September, more than 20 million renters will be at risk of eviction, especially as eviction moratoriums come to an end. Without income, renters can’t pay rent and utilities. Without monthly payments, landlords and other companies can’t make mortgages and bond payments.

Pandemics are complicated, but pandemic economics is simple. Get families cash, or people will go hungry and lose their home.

Before the pandemic, half of US renters spent 30 percent of their income on housing. The poorest quantile of Americans spent more than half their income on rent, on average. Even in a healthy economy, housing costs were eating workers’ wages.

Data on rent payments are hard to come by, but one survey has found that a third of Americans say they failed to make a full housing payment in June, the Atlantic reported.

Experts warn of a coming housing “apocalypse” unless the government intervenes.

One thing unites the crises of 2020 and 2008: the urgent need for intervention by the US government.

Housing instability has huge health consequences, when American can’t shelter in place because they don’t have a place to shelter.