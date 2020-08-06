Imam Muhammad al-Baqir’s (A.S) role in Islamic civilization

SHAFAQNA- Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S) played an important role in prospering the bright Islamic civilization throughout the generations that came after him.

He was among the leading Imams of the House (Ahl al-Bayt) and he was among the most prominent of the men of thought and knowledge in Islam.

Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S) was said to have been high esteemed for his learning and eloquence as well as on account of his noble birth. According to Ibn Khalikan, the Imam received the title of Baqir (Splitter of knowledge) due to his ample knowledge of Deen and his enthusiasm to teach to other people.

The time of Imam al-Baqir (A.S), was the most critical and sensitive of all the Islamic times, for many Islamic sects grew during it. They were among the most dangerous intellectual and social phenomena at that time. Besides the political parties attacked each other to the extent that they stopped Islam from spreading and deviated it from its way to another way without a ray of light and awareness.

The Role of Imam Muhammad Al-Baqir (A.S)

Every Imam strove to preserve Islam, spread the teachings of religion, and expose truths to people as much as the surrounding circumstances allowed. Imam Muhammad Al-Baqir (A.S) proceeded on this path through following a series of measures:

1- Intellectual and Doctrinal Reform: The Imam (peace be upon him) refuted the concepts which the deviant groups spread in his time such as the Ghulat and the Heretics. He also arranged gatherings for discussion with people of other religions and with Muslim scholars with different viewpoints such as Hassan Al-Basri.

2- Establishment of the Seminary of the Household (peace be upon them): The Imam (peace be upon him) was able to clearly display in front of all people – even those who did not believe in his Imamate- that the Household of Prophet Muhammad were the True Source of knowledge. He established a seminary for teaching Islamic jurisprudence.

3- Political Activity: The Imam (peace be upon him) pursued an indirect method in opposing the ruling political system. He did this through teaching people to know their roles and duties in their current circumstances. He followed the process of enjoining righteousness and forbidding evil through spreading correct political concepts such as forbidding giving aid to oppressors and revealing the deviation of the authority from the path of Islam.

Urging the Muslims to seek Knowledge

Imam Muhammad Al-Baqir (A.S) urged the Muslims to seek knowledge. He summoned them to strive to study knowledge because it is the creative means for their development and the prosper of their life. He, peace be on him, said:

“If people knew what is in seeking knowledge, they would seek it even through shedding blood and wading into the depth of the sea.”

