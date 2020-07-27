Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 23:52 |ID: 157074 | Print

Ammar al-Hakim became the head of the “Iraqioon” coalition

SHAFAQNA- The recently formed “Iraqioon” coalition has elected Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim as its leader.

The “Iraqioon” coalition elected Ammar Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, as the chairman of the coalition, and Abdul Hussein al-Musawi, a member of the Iraqi parliament, as the deputy chairman.

The Iraqi Coalition issued a statement announcing that the Iraqi Coalition leadership and political board unanimously elected Seyyed Ammar Hakim as the head of the Iraqi Coalition.

The General Assembly of the Iraqi Coalition also unanimously elected Abdul Hussein al-Musawi, a member of the Iraqi parliament, as the deputy chairman of the coalition.

In early July, the “Iraqioon” Coalition, led by Ammar Hakim, was formed with 50 representatives to support the government’s authority.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

