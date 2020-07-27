Ammar al-Hakim became the head of the “Iraqioon” coalition

SHAFAQNA- The recently formed “Iraqioon” coalition has elected Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim as its leader.

In early July, the “Iraqioon” Coalition, led by Ammar Hakim, was formed with 50 representatives to support the government’s authority.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English