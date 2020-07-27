Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 00:03 |ID: 157080 | Print

Photos: Katsina Shia Muslims’ rally in solidarity with Sheikh Zakzaky

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Nigerian Shia Muslims have gathered in the city of Katsina to demand the release of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement, and his wife.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Iran hopes Tehran-Abuja contacts leads to freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky: FM spox
Saudi Popular Movement Committee warns about the possibility of Sheikh Zakzaki execution
Police: Gunmen killed 47 in northwest Katsina state of Nigeria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *