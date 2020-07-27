https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/3FA98EF7-4B4F-4501-988A-BF5C6E53CE30.jpeg 540 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-28 00:03:322020-07-28 00:03:32Photos: Katsina Shia Muslims’ rally in solidarity with Sheikh Zakzaky
Photos: Katsina Shia Muslims’ rally in solidarity with Sheikh Zakzaky
SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Nigerian Shia Muslims have gathered in the city of Katsina to demand the release of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement, and his wife.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
