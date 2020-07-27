Al-Sisi: Our goal is to restore security and stability to Libya

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian President said that the country’s goal is to restore security and stability to Libya and prevent it from becoming a base for terrorists.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan today (Monday) during a visit to Cairo.

In this meeting, the developments in the region and the relations between the two countries were examined.

Bassam Razi, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said al-Sisi welcomed the Saudi foreign minister and asked him to send his greetings to King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

According to Razi, the Egyptian president also wished good health for King Salman.

The Saudi Foreign Minister also stressed the important, strategic and pivotal role of Egypt in supporting the national security of the Arab countries and defending the issues of the Arab nation, as well as Egypt’s efforts to strengthen security, stability and development in the international and regional arenas.

During the meeting, the Egyptian President referred to his country’s position on the Libyan issue, efforts to stabilize the current position, weaken foreign interference and fight violence and terrorist and extremist groups with the aim of restoring security and stability to the country and that the country do not become a base for terrorists to threaten the security of the region and the African continent.

Solidarity, unity of Arab countries and coordination of positions are the strongest way to keep the Arab lands away from foreign dangers, Al-Sisi added.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English