Muslim women cook free meals for struggling families during Melbourne’s second Covid-19 lockdown

SHAFAQNA-

A group of Muslim women has come together to feed Melbourne’s most vulnerable people amid the city’s second Covid-19 lockdown.

Lawyers, teachers and healthcare professionals volunteer their time every Friday to cook meals for those struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Afshan Mantoo, chairperson of Muslim Women’s Council of Victoria Inc. and head of the volunteer group, said she hoped the programme would help change attitudes about Muslim women’s participation in Australian society.

“There is a stereotype of women in hijab that they are not doing anything for the community,” Ms Mantoo told SBS Urdu.

“When someone takes food, they say, ‘oh! a Muslim woman is doing something’; it feels good.”

Each week the volunteers cook a variety of meals including chicken korma, rice and lentil soups from a commercial kitchen provided by Moreland City Council in Melbourne’s north.

The volunteers wear face masks, undertake regular temperature checks and maintain social distancing to adhere to public health guidelines.

Ms Mantoo said people from all walks of life had come to pick up the food the women had prepared, which is served in large packs that can last up to three days.

“Businesses are closed, there is no work. It is very hard for anyone to survive in the pandemic,” she added.