Covid-19 infections, death toll rises in Arab countries

By Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA): Arab and North African countries early Monday report additional cases due of coronavirus, while death tolls rose.

Iraq

In Iraq, 78 more people died from the virus and 2,459 new infections were reported, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The total death toll reached 4,362, and the total number of cases to date is 110,032.

Some 75,217 patients recovered from the illness, the ministry added.

Egypt

The Virus claimed 48 more lives in Egypt, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry.

The death toll reached 4,606, and the total number of cases is 92,062.

Some 33,831 patients recovered from the illness, the ministry added.

Algeria

Nine more people died and 593 new viral infections were reported, according to Algeria’s Health Ministry.

The total death toll stands at 1,155, and the total number of cases is 27,357.

Some 18,471 patients recovered from the illness.

Entry to the capital Algiers was closed as part of measures to stem the virus’ spread, with only those with a special permit allowed to enter, Algerian authorities announced.

Morocco

Eight more patients died and 633 new infections were found in Morocco, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The total death toll reached 313, and the number of cases hit 20,278.

16,438 people recovered from the illness, the ministry added.

Libya

Two more people died in Libya, according to Libya’s National Center for Disease Control.

Sixty people died in the country since the outbreak of the virus, 2,669 people were infected, and 553 people have recovered in total, the center added.

Palestine

The virus claimed one more life and 330 new infections were recorded in Palestine, according to the Health Ministry.

In Gaza, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank, 79 deaths were recorded in total, and the number of cases to date stands at 13,125, while 4,726 people have recovered, added the ministry.

Qatar

One more patient died and 269 new cases were reported in Qatar, according to Health Ministry figures.

The total death toll stands at 165, and the number of cases to date is 109,305, while 106,024 people recovered from the illness, the ministry added.

Tunisia

As of early Monday, no new deaths were reported, but there are nine more infections in Tunisia.

Fifty people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the total number of cases to date is 1,452, while some 1,142 have recovered from the illness, authorities said.

Jordan

No new deaths were reported, but there are 14 new coronavirus infections in Jordan, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

To date 11 people in the country have died from COVID-19, 1,168 people have been infected, and 1,057 patients have recovered, the statement added.

Yemen

Five deaths were reported, according to statement by the National Committee for Fight Against Coronavirus.

The death toll reached 474, and the number of cases hit 1,674. Total recoveries are 780.

Lebanon

One fatality and 175 cases were reported by the health ministry.

Deaths hit 47 and the number of cases reached 3,579. A total of 1,671 people recovered.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reported a significant drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases on July 26. It recorded 1,968 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 266,941, according to the ministry of health.

Thirty people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the Kingdom to 2,733, health ministry spokesman Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali was quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.

The total recoveries in the Kingdom rose to 220,323 after 2,541 people recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, the spokesman said.

United Arab Emirates

The health ministry reported 313 new cases and 393 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 343 and the number of cases are 58,562. The number of recoveries are 51,628.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 644,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

Nearly 16 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 9 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

[Photo: Iraqi people get their temperature checked while entering a mall as shopping malls reopen after a long closure due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Baghdad, Iraq on July 19, 2020. Photographer: Murtadha Al-Sudani/AA]