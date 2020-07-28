SHAFAQNA-

The pivotal role of women in the family, which focuses on the “upbringing and education of human beings” and the growth and prosperity of the human race, is an irreplaceable role that no one but a woman can do. Therefore, homemaking is “a sensitive job that builds the future” and nothing is as important as a mother’s work.

Lets review the importance, dimensions and effects of the role of a “homemaker and mother” based on the statements of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution:

Homemaking is a sensitive job that builds the future

One of the most important responsibilities of women is being a homemaker. As everybody knows, I do not believe that women should not have social and political roles. There is nothing wrong with this. But if this means that we should look down on homemaker, then we have committed a sin. Homemaking is a job. It is a great, important and sensitive job which builds the future. Giving birth to children is a great effort. [May 1, 2013]

A job that is more important than any other job

An important issue related to women is the issue of the family and the role of women as a member of the family. In my opinion, among all the roles that a woman can occupy, this is the most important role. The argument is not whether women can have a responsibility outside home or not. Of course, they can do this. There is no doubt about this. The Islamic outlook does not at all reject this. The argument is whether women have the right to ignore their role in the family for the sake of all the interesting and enjoyable things that they can have outside the family environment. Can women ignore their role as mothers and wives? Do they have the right to do that? It is this role that we focus on. I would tell you that the most important role that a woman – at any level of knowledge, literacy and spirituality – can adopt is her role as a mother and a wife. This role is more important than all her other roles. This is the role that no one except for a woman can adopt. Even if she has another important responsibility – and she can have another responsibility – she should regard this responsibility as her main and primary responsibility. The survival of mankind, its growth and the development of its talents depend on this responsibility. The psychological health of society depends on this. One’s peace and tranquility in the face of tension, anxiety and nervousness depends on this. [Jul 4, 2007]

Nothing is as important as a “mother’s work”

[A Muslim woman should] raise mentally healthy children in her loving, compassionate embrace and with her kind, thoughtful words. They should become people without complexes, people who are good-natured and mentally and emotionally healthy, and people who will become the men, women and members of society. A mother is more productive and valuable than any producer. For example, the greatest scientists may develop a very sophisticated electronic device, make intercontinental ballistic missiles, and invent devices for traveling in space, but none of them are more important than the person who builds a noble human being. And the person who does this is a mother. [Dec. 16, 1992]

This is “the art of a woman”

Islam attributes so much importance to the role of the woman in family because if the woman is loyal to her family, is enthusiastic, takes child rearing seriously, looks after the children, breastfeeds her children, raise them with affection, provides them with cultural food, such as stories, Quranic lessons, useful teachings, and feeds her children with them at any opportunity like the food they eat, future generations will become elevated and successful. This is the art of the woman and is not contradictory to her pursuing studies, teaching, political and other activities. [Mar 10, 1997]

No one else can do this…

If you ladies do not bring up your children at home, if you do not give birth to babies, if you do not take care of your children so that they do not suffer from emotional problems, nobody else will be able to do these things for you: neither your husband, nor other people for that matter. Only a mother can do these things. But if you fail to do your job outside the home environment, tens of other people would be prepared to take your place. Therefore, your priority should be the responsibility that cannot be done by somebody else. [Jan 4, 2012]

Only “feminine delicacy” can do this

The tasks at home maybe even more important and more arduous than the tasks outside the home. The woman is the manager of the home, and the family is under her supervision and management. Only a woman’s delicacy can carry out this great duty. No man can work with this delicacy. [August 28, 2002]

Homemaking means “educating human beings

Fatima Zahra (God’s greetings be upon her) was an Islamic woman, a woman at the highest level of Islamic standards and at the level of a leader, but the same woman who could have been a prophet in terms of spirituality and virtue used to carry out her motherly and wifely duties and she used to do housework. These things should be understood. What should one say to these ignorant and deceived individuals?

They copy the statements that westerners make. They should not belittle housework so much. Women’s housework means cultivating individuals and producing the best and loftiest product of the universe – humanity. Housework means this. [Mar 19, 2017]

Special value should be given to the work of homemakers

A husband must be appreciative. The entire society must appreciate the efforts of housewives. It is necessary to consider the work of housewives as highly valuable. There are some women who could have pursued their career or continued their education at university. There are even some women who are highly educated – and I have seen such women – yet they decide to stay home and raise their children. There are women who decide to quit their job for the sake of their family, which does not affect the work that should be done because tens of others are prepared to do the job. It is necessary to thank such women. Yes, it is necessary to pay attention to their economic problems, insurance and other needs. [Jan 4, 2012]

It is not an honor to turn a woman away from her “feminine characteristics.”

Being a woman is an advantage for any human: a source of pride. Isolating women from much needed feminine environments and characteristics will not bring about a feeling of honor for most women. Moreover, housekeeping, raising children and taking care of one’s husband must not be considered a source of disgrace for women! Western culture led to the collapse of family values. [Jul 11, 2012]

Working women should be assisted for their motherhood and homemaking.

The government must help the ladies who have accepted full-time or part-time jobs for different reasons so that they can act as mothers as well and get round to their household chores. The government must help employed ladies get round to their other responsibilities by letting them take vacations, retire early and work fewer hours a day. [Jan 4, 2012]