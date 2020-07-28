Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 06:20 |ID: 157123 | Print

Malaysia’s Najib guilty on all charges in 1MDB-related trial

SHAFAQNA- Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of all seven charges in his first trial linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB

Judge Mohd Nazlan Ghazali said the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt over Najib’s role in diverting an estimated 42 million ringgit ($9.8m in current rate) from SRC International, a unit of 1MDB, into his personal bank accounts.

At one point during the reading of the verdict, Judge Mohd Nazlan said that Najib, who also held the post of finance minister, “acted outside the limits of the permissible conduct” in the approval of loans, which were later became a source of funds transferred to his account, Ajazeera reported.

 

