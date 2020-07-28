Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 06:43 |ID: 157127 | Print

Six US mayors ask Congress to halt Trump federal deployment

SHAFAQNA- Six US mayors, all Democrats, called on Congress on Monday to block President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying their presence has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests.

The request came on the same day the U.S. attorney for Oregon announced the arrest of 22 people on charges stemming from clashes with federal and local police at the federal courthouse in Portland.

Federal agents dispatched to Portland, Oregon, have drawn national attention for whisking away demonstrators in unmarked cars, beating a U.S. Navy veteran and tear-gassing activist mothers and the city’s mayor, Reuters reported.

