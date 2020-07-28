Australia: Police disperse Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/aaa.jpg 174 290 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-28 07:28:392020-07-28 07:28:39Australia: Police disperse Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney
SHAFAQNA- Australians gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter rally. Police told protesters to disperse, with several being detained.
The march had been called to highlight the deaths of Aboriginal people in custody, building on momentum from global rallies for racial justice and against police brutality.
Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban, pledging to comply with social distancing restrictions, Reuters reported.
