Qatar announces interest in hosting 2032 Olympics

SHAFAQNA- Qatar said that it will seek to host the 2032 Olympic Games on Monday.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) on Monday announced it formally submitted its request to join the non-committal “continuous dialogue” to host an edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games as early as 12 years from now.

Qatar delivered the request via a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, Aljazeera told.