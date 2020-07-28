Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 08:18 |ID: 157140 | Print

US:Over 40 infected with Coronavirus after church event

SHAFAQNA- More than 40 people were infected with the coronavirus after attending a multi-day revival event at a north Alabama Baptist church.

“The whole church has got it, just about,” Al.com quoted pastor Daryl Ross of Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall County as saying.

The pastor says the churchgoers, including himself, tested positive after the congregation held a series of religious services featuring a guest pastor over the course of several days last week, cbsnews reported.

 

