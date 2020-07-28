Why some people are unable to see the truth?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS): Except deaf ones no one can claim not to be able to hear the truth. And except the blind and the inwardly blind no one can claim not to see the realities. The one who has not benefited from Divine Tests and God’s given experiences, will not benefit from any advice and counsel, and will be inflicted with short-sightedness to an extent that he/she sees bad as good and vice-versa [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 176.