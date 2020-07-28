Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 14:20 |ID: 157159 | Print

New security plan in Baghdad with installation of one million CCTV cameras

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Communications announced the possibility of implementing a new security plan by installing CCTV cameras on one million poles and masts in the capital.

“Arkan Shahab Ahmed”, the Minister of Communications, in an interview with “Al-Sabah” newspaper during a meeting with members of the public relations network of the National Union of Journalists, pointed to the probability of implementing a new security plan for surveillance and control in the city of Baghdad by installing CCTV cameras equipped with optical power and cables on one million beams and masts in the city.

In this regard, Ahmed noted that the new security plan can monitor any terrorist or criminal acts, harassment, theft, and even tribal problems and other issues.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
The Quran House of the Imam Husayn (A.S) Shrine held Graduation ceremony for female graduates
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani calls for commitment to the peaceful demonstrations in Iraq
At least 11 killed, Injured in explosion in southern Baghdad
Zarif meets Iraqi President
Photos: Sheikh al-Kulayni Complex decorated with water-skin of al-Abbas (A.S)
Iraq, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Daesh, Hashd al-Sha’abi Abdul-Mahdi: Iraqi armed forces ready to respond firmly to any aggression
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *