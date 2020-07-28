New security plan in Baghdad with installation of one million CCTV cameras

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Communications announced the possibility of implementing a new security plan by installing CCTV cameras on one million poles and masts in the capital.

“Arkan Shahab Ahmed”, the Minister of Communications, in an interview with “Al-Sabah” newspaper during a meeting with members of the public relations network of the National Union of Journalists, pointed to the probability of implementing a new security plan for surveillance and control in the city of Baghdad by installing CCTV cameras equipped with optical power and cables on one million beams and masts in the city.

In this regard, Ahmed noted that the new security plan can monitor any terrorist or criminal acts, harassment, theft, and even tribal problems and other issues.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English