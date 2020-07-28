https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/1CAA9A9A-84D5-480D-AAAB-107C12488A39.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-28 14:42:412020-07-28 14:42:41Photos: Protest against the disappearance of Shia Muslims in Pakistan
Photos: Protest against the disappearance of Shia Muslims in Pakistan
SHAFAQNA- A group of people in the Pakistani city of Multan protested against the unknown fate of the missing Shia Muslims and called on the authorities to be accountable.
This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
