Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 15:26 |ID: 157178 | Print

Al-Kazemi meets British Ambassador to Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi met the British Ambassador in Baghdad on Tuesday.

In the meeting with British Ambassador, Al-Kazemi discussed about supporting the Iraqi economy and government reforms. Al-Kazemi’s media office said in a statement that he discussed the process of bilateral relations between Iraq and Britain and ways to strengthen these relations and stabilizing the joint cooperation and support it in various fields.

During the meeting, developments in the region and issues of mutual interest and security efforts done to counter terrorism to strengthen security and stability in Iraq and the region, as well as coordination of efforts with international organizations to support the Iraqi economy and government reform in this area, were examined.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
The ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq visited Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (P)
Nadiya’s hijab is problematic, but not for the reasons you think - OpEd
The latest updates of "Haqeebat al-Mu'min" App in the new design
Video: Mokebs for Arbaeen's pilgrims on the path to Karbala
Canadian MPs vote unanimously to bring Yazidi refugees to Canada
The sharp rise in Corona patients in Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *