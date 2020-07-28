Al-Kazemi meets British Ambassador to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi met the British Ambassador in Baghdad on Tuesday.

In the meeting with British Ambassador, Al-Kazemi discussed about supporting the Iraqi economy and government reforms. Al-Kazemi’s media office said in a statement that he discussed the process of bilateral relations between Iraq and Britain and ways to strengthen these relations and stabilizing the joint cooperation and support it in various fields.

During the meeting, developments in the region and issues of mutual interest and security efforts done to counter terrorism to strengthen security and stability in Iraq and the region, as well as coordination of efforts with international organizations to support the Iraqi economy and government reform in this area, were examined.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English