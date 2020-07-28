Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 15:00 |ID: 157218 | Print

Photos: Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine on eve of Imam Baqir (A.S) martyrdom anniversary

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Imam Hussain holy shrine coverd with black banners on eve of Imam Baqir martyrdom aniversary.

 

You might also like
Imam Hussain Holy Shrine offers free modern methods for postgraduate students at specialized research center
The holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) aims to respond to US's airstrikes on Karbala's International Airport…
Strategic Project of Imam Hussain (A.S) Autism Institute In Iraq
The Dome of Liberality The Dome of Liberality
Cultural project launched by Imam Hussain Holy Shrine in Iraqi universities
Imam Hussain's (A.S) Holy Shrine sets up COVID-19 treatment hospital in Najaf
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *