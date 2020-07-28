Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 16:01 |ID: 157221 | Print

Taliban announce three-day ceasefire for Eid Al-Adha

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Taliban have announced a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid Al-Adha, , beginning on Friday.

“In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. However, he added that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate, Reuters reported.

 

You might also like
UN documents rise in civilian casualties in Afghanistan
Rocket hits school near US embassy in Kabul, day after ISIS attack kills 80
US Jet Crashed in Afghanistan: Sources Confirm CIA Agent Responsible For Assassination of General Soleimani Was on…
US says Turkey agrees to a ceasefire in Syria
Syria ceasefire goes into effect, terrorist groups excluded
Afghanistan to arm 20,000 civilians to fight ISIS
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *