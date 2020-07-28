Taliban announce three-day ceasefire for Eid Al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- The Taliban have announced a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid Al-Adha, , beginning on Friday.

“In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. However, he added that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate, Reuters reported.