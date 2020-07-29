Photos: Atmosphere of Mecca on the eve of Hajj

SHAFAQNA- The officials of the Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Monday that this year’s Hajj, which will be attended by about 1,000 people due to the outbreak of Covid-19, will begin on July 29.

This year, Saudi Arabia has restricted the entry of pilgrims due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control has announced strict safety and restrictive protocols for this year’s Hajj.

According to these protocols, all pilgrims, employees of holy places and Hajj officials must wear masks at all times, and touching and kissing the Kaaba and the Black Stone will be prohibited.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English