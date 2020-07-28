Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 16:38 |ID: 157275 | Print

UN: Libyan authorities shot dead three Sudanese migrants

SHAFAQNA- Libyan authorities have shot dead three Sudanese migrants who tried to escape from detention, as they disembarked from a failed attempt to cross the Mediterranean to Europe,  according to UN agency.

“Staff from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Khums, reported that local authorities started shooting when the migrants attempted to escape from the disembarkation point,” IOM said in a statement.

The migrants were among 70 disembarking from a vessel that was intercepted and sent back by the Libyan coast guard, one of many such voyages undertaken during the summer, Reuters reported.

