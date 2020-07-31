Date :Friday, July 31st, 2020 | Time : 22:20 |ID: 157290 | Print

Photos: Thousands of Palestinians demonstrate against the annexation plan

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Palestinians protested in Rafah against the West Bank annexation plan and condemned US’ Deal of the Century.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

