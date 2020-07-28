https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/A30C7436-93F8-4FAC-8AF8-FF67A797F63A.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-28 17:01:562020-07-28 17:01:56Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Mohammad Baqir (A.S) in Qom
Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Mohammad Baqir (A.S) in Qom
SHAFAQNA- The holy city of Qom held a mourning ceremony on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Mohammad Baqir (A.S).
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
