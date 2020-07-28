https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/3509304.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-28 20:34:402020-07-28 20:34:40Afghanistan:Magnetic mine blast leaves one dead, two injured
Afghanistan:Magnetic mine blast leaves one dead, two injured
SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: One was killed and two others were injured in a magnetic mine blast in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday morning.
This incident took place at 7:15 am in Badam Bagh Area of Kabul’s Fourth District when a magnetic mine planted in a police car which was exploded.
Police says the blast is under investigation.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!