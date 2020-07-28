Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 20:34 |ID: 157366 | Print

Afghanistan:Magnetic mine blast leaves one dead, two injured

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: One was killed and two others were injured in a magnetic mine blast in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday morning.

This incident took place at 7:15 am in Badam Bagh Area of Kabul’s Fourth District when a magnetic mine planted in a police car which was exploded.

Police says the blast is under investigation.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

