Qatar: Eid Al-Adha prayer to be held in 401 mosques and prayer grounds

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs released a list of 401 mosques and prayer grounds for Eid al-Adha Prayer.

This list which include name, number and the location of mosques and prayer ground, which will hold Eid al-Adha prayer is available on the social media handle of the Ministry.

The Ministry also issued a list of 200 mosques, which will hold Friday prayers following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions which will come into effect from Tuesday, according to The Peninsula.

The mosques for Friday prayer will be opened with first prayer call, 30 minutes before Friday sermon and it will be closed after 10 minutes of Friday prayers. The social distancing will be applied on sermon and prayers. Women and children are not allowed in the mosque during Friday prayers.

“We would like to remind the worshipers to adhere strictly to all preventive and precautionary measures for prayers in mosques,” the Ministry has tweeted. The Ministry also said that it is allowed for senior citizens and people with chronic diseases to keep praying at homes.