Libya’s developments discuss in Jordan

SHAFQANA- The speaker of the Libyan parliament left for the Jordanian capital Amman today (Tuesday) for a three-day visit.

The adviser to the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Fathi al-Marimi, said that the Libyan parliament speaker, Aguila Saleh, had visited Jordan at the personal invitation of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

According to al- Marimi, during this visit, developments in Libya, the positions of the Arab countries regarding Turkey’s intervention in the country, the plan to change the cabinet and the announcement of a new national government are to be discussed.

He said that during this trip, the proposed plans for resolving the Libyan crisis, both domestic and foreign, will be discussed.

The Libyan parliament speaker visited Jordan after a three-day visit to Morocco at the invitation of the country’s Parliament Speaker Habib al-Maliki.

