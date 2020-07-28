Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 22:21 |ID: 157395 | Print

Libya’s developments discuss in Jordan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- The speaker of the Libyan parliament left for the Jordanian capital Amman today (Tuesday) for a three-day visit.

The adviser to the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Fathi al-Marimi, said that the Libyan parliament speaker, Aguila Saleh, had visited Jordan at the personal invitation of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

According to al- Marimi, during this visit, developments in Libya, the positions of the Arab countries regarding Turkey’s intervention in the country, the plan to change the cabinet and the announcement of a new national government are to be discussed.

He said that during this trip, the proposed plans for resolving the Libyan crisis, both domestic and foreign, will be discussed.

The Libyan parliament speaker visited Jordan after a three-day visit to Morocco at the invitation of the country’s Parliament Speaker Habib al-Maliki.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Jordan Prime Minister Omar Al-Azzaz [Facebook] Jordan’s cabinet resigns ahead of major reshuffle
'Arab NATO' is A Destructive Plan for Arab Countries
Aqaba Container Terminal: A new gateway for Iraq-bound cargo
Netanyahu declared that without Israel, Middle East would fall to ‘Islamic extremism’
Jordan's King: 'False Perceptions of Islam and of Muslims Will Fuel the Terrorist Agenda'
Several Middle Eastern countries have been hit by Earthquake
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *