Malaysian ex-PM sentenced to 12 years in prison

SHAFQANA- The Kuala Lumpur Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak to 12 years in prison and fined him $ 49.4 million.

The sentence came after Abdul Razak was convicted of seven counts of corruption worth millions of dollars.

According to the report, Court Judge Mohammad Nazlan Mohammad Ghazali sentenced Abdul Razak to a total of 72 years in prison on all charges, But he ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning Najib will face up to 12 years in jail.

The judge sentenced Abdul Razak to 12 years in jail on one count of abuse of power, 10 years each for three counts of criminal breach of trust, and 10 years each for three counts of money laundering.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak was convicted earlier on Tuesday of crimes involving the corruption of funds from a Malaysian state investment fund.

This well-known case is widely regarded as a test of the country’s efforts to eradicate corruption and may have important political implications.

