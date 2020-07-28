UN decision to hold ceasefire in Yemen during Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- On Tuesday, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen at the Security Council announced that the UN is working for a ceasefire in Yemen during Eid al-Adha.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, at the Security Council meeting, called on the member states and their respective countries to take a supportive stance in order for the talks to succeed.

He stressed that the United Nations must make every effort to reach an agreement that puts Yemen in front of a future full of peace and prosperity.

“The United Nations is working for a ceasefire in Yemen during Eid al-Adha, and immediate and direct steps must be taken for a ceasefire in the country,” Griffiths said.

He welcomed the efforts of the resigned government and Southern Transitional Council, and praised the mediation of the Saudis.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English