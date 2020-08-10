Video: Quran Recitation by Mahmoud Shahat Anwar in “Cape Town”

SHAFAQNA- Mahmoud Shahat Mohammad Anwar, a young Egyptian Qari, performed a recitation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mahmoud Shahat Mohammad Anwar, the son of “Shahat Mohammad Anwar”, one of the Qaris of the golden age of Quran recitation in Egypt, has recited Surah Al-Shams beautifully and on a single breath.



Mahmoud Shahat was born on September 10, 1984, in the village of Kafr al-Wazir in the city of Mit Ghamr in Egypt’s Dakahlia province, and he learned to memorize the Qur’an from his father, Sheikh Shahat Anwar, when he was 12 years old.

He is the winner of the International Quran Competition in Egypt and holds an honorary doctorate from the American Academy of New York for the impact of his Quran recitation on families and communities.

Mahmoud Shahat has traveled to many countries for Quran recitation, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Iran, Pakistan, Syria, Indonesia, France, Belgium, the United States, South Africa, Turkey, Greece, Algeria and the Maldives.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English