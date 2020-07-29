Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 04:44 |ID: 157425 | Print

South Asia: Animal sellers go online for Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of goats in South Asia being sold online for Eid al-Adha due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has badly hit India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, which have shut or heavily restricted major markets, while fears of catching the virus are keeping customers away ahead of the main festival on Saturday.

Faced with deserted markets, livestock breeders and traders have turned to websites, apps and social media to showcase their animals.

The animals are delivered to buyers in trucks that can carry 10 to 15 at a time, Aljazeera reported.

