Lebanon to file complaint about Israeli aggression to UN

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon has planed to lodge an official complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) overa recent Israeli military offensive in the south of the country.

During a meeting of Lebanon’s cabinet members on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti denounced the Israeli aggression the day earlier and said Beirut will file a complaint against Tel Aviv to the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Israel claimed on Monday that it had fired dozens of shells into Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms, which Tel Aviv has occupied since 1967, and also thwarted an effort by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s fighters to “infiltrate” into the occupied territories.

However, the popular group adamantly dismissed the Israeli claim and said it was not involved in any clashes with the regime, IQNA told.