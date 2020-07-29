https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/VIRUS-1.jpg 480 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-29 05:38:342020-07-29 05:38:34Coronavirus: China reports most new cases since mid-April
Coronavirus: China reports most new cases since mid-April
SHAFAQNA- China’s National Health Commission reported 101 new cases – up from 68 previously – the highest since mid-April.
Of the new cases, 89 were found in the far western region of Xinjiang where mass testing is under way, according to Aljazeera.
Chinese mainland reported 101 new confirmed #COVID19 cases (89 in Xinjiang, 8 in Liaoning, 1 in Beijing), and 27 new asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/uOtWITJkho
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 29, 2020
