Coronavirus: China reports most new cases since mid-April

SHAFAQNA- China’s National Health Commission reported 101 new cases – up from 68 previously – the highest since mid-April.

Of the new cases, 89 were found in the far western region of Xinjiang where mass testing is under way, according to Aljazeera.

