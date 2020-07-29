Pakistan urges people to buy animals online for Eid Al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- Pakistani authorities are encouraging people to buy sacrificial animals online or at least wear masks when visiting cattle markets, fearing preparations for the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha could reverse a decline in COVID-19 infection numbers.

Government social-distancing restrictions this year including half-day closing have seen a drop in customers at the normally bustling markets which, like in other Muslim countries, are set up in urban centres ahead of Eid Al-Adha. Trader Allah Ditta, who travelled hundreds of miles to sell his stock, told Reuters his customers had almost halved. Most visitors flouted a requirement to wear masks, and many were accompanied by children who this year are barred.

“I don’t understand this coronavirus. I have not seen anyone dying of it,” said trader Muhammad Akram. “Look around you: No one is wearing a mask.” While market visitors have fallen, more people are paying charities to slaughter cattle on their behalf and deliver their cut to them or donate it to the needy. Pakistan has reported over 270,000 COVID-19 cases with almost 6,000 deaths. Daily cases of new infection numbered just under 1,200 on Sunday versus a peak last month nearing 7,000 around another festival, Eid Al-Fitr.