https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/hajjj-1.jpg 873 1164 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-29 06:29:492020-07-29 06:29:49Hajj pilgrimage begins amid Covid-19 restrictions
Hajj pilgrimage begins amid Covid-19 restrictions
SHAFAQNA- Muslim pilgrims on Wednesday begin the annual hajj amid Covid-19 restrictions.
This year only up to 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will participate in the ritual, a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world that attended last year.
“There are no security-related concerns in this pilgrimage, but (downsizing) is to protect pilgrims from the danger of the pandemic,” said Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, Saudi Arabia’s director of public security.
Pilgrims will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing during a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in the holy city of Mecca, France 24 told.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!