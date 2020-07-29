Date :Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 | Time : 06:29 |ID: 157440 | Print

Hajj pilgrimage begins amid Covid-19 restrictions

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-  Muslim pilgrims on Wednesday begin the annual hajj amid Covid-19 restrictions.

This year only up to 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will participate in the ritual, a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world that attended last year.

“There are no security-related concerns in this pilgrimage, but (downsizing) is to protect pilgrims from the danger of the pandemic,” said Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, Saudi Arabia’s director of public security.

Pilgrims will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing during a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in the holy city of Mecca, France 24 told.

You might also like
Canadian MP stands with Yemen - calls for a weapon ban on Saudi Arabia
Russia calls for peace in Yemen
Saudi troops deployed to Yemen's Aden for first time
Saudi plays UN Human Rights Council to cover up its abuses
Saudi Arabia uses illegal weapons of war in Yemen - War Crimes & Genocides
Kashoggi's Fiance react to his death: "Where is the body of martyr Khashoggi?"
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *