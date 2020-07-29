Hajj pilgrimage begins amid Covid-19 restrictions

SHAFAQNA- Muslim pilgrims on Wednesday begin the annual hajj amid Covid-19 restrictions.

This year only up to 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will participate in the ritual, a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world that attended last year.

“There are no security-related concerns in this pilgrimage, but (downsizing) is to protect pilgrims from the danger of the pandemic,” said Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, Saudi Arabia’s director of public security.

Pilgrims will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing during a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in the holy city of Mecca, France 24 told.