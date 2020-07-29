What is the ruling on working in a section of a bank that deals with usury dealings? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about working in usury section of a bank.

Question: What is the ruling on working in the legal section of a bank which pursues and deals with unpaid interests and other bank’s legal rights?

The Grand Aytollah Fayyaz: There is a problem working in any section of the bank which is related to usury dealings.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA