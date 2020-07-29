https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Ayat-Fayyaz.jpg 180 240 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-29 09:46:532020-07-29 09:46:53What is the ruling on working in a section of a bank that deals with usury dealings? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s Fatwa
What is the ruling on working in a section of a bank that deals with usury dealings? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about working in usury section of a bank.
Question: What is the ruling on working in the legal section of a bank which pursues and deals with unpaid interests and other bank’s legal rights?
The Grand Aytollah Fayyaz: There is a problem working in any section of the bank which is related to usury dealings.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
