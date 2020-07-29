What are the conditions for Mostahab slaughter? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about Mostahab slaughter.

Question: What are the conditions for Mostahab slaughter? And how many people can share one slaughter?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Regarding the slaughter, it is necessary to notice a few points:

The slaughter is only Wajib for Hajis who are performing Hajj rituals, as well as those who vowed to slaughter; and it is not Wajib for others, although it is Mostahab. For Mostahab slaughter, there is no need for a particular gender, age, or to know about any deficiency; of course less than sheep and goat is not considered to be a slaughter. Also a few people can share together. They can present the reward of this deed to those who are passed away or alive. It is appropriate to give a part of the slaughtered meat to the poor.

