What are the conditions for Mostahab slaughter? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about Mostahab slaughter.
Question: What are the conditions for Mostahab slaughter? And how many people can share one slaughter?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Regarding the slaughter, it is necessary to notice a few points:
- The slaughter is only Wajib for Hajis who are performing Hajj rituals, as well as those who vowed to slaughter; and it is not Wajib for others, although it is Mostahab.
- For Mostahab slaughter, there is no need for a particular gender, age, or to know about any deficiency; of course less than sheep and goat is not considered to be a slaughter. Also a few people can share together.
- They can present the reward of this deed to those who are passed away or alive.
- It is appropriate to give a part of the slaughtered meat to the poor.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
